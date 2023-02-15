Over 13,000 families to be relocated for Noida International airport's second phase development

The second phase development of Noida International Airport will affect approximately 18,500 families, with over 13,000 families having to be relocated.

The acquisition of around 1,365 hectares of land from six villages - Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mudrah, Beerampur, Kuraib and Ranhera - is necessary for the second phase development of the airport.

The relocation of families was a major concern, and it has been decided that they will have two options for resettlement - near Faleda Cut and at Modelpur, both near the airport.

"The farmers have the choice to choose either resettlement and rehabilitation location as per their convenience," said Dhirendra Singh at a press conference held on Wednesday, along with Jewar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhay Singh.

"Around 120 hectares of land is available at Faleda Cut, close to the upcoming Film City, and 60 hectares at Modelpur, which is located near Jewar town on the Khurja road."

Of the families to be rehabilitated, 1,600 are from Nagla Hukam Singh, 6,120 of Ranhera and 5,600 of Kuraib, according to Dhirendra Singh. The final proposal for the resettlement and rehabilitation locations will be sent to the state government for approval, after inviting objections from stakeholders, said SDM Abhay Singh.

The construction work for the first phase of the 'greenfield' airport is currently underway, and flight operations are scheduled to begin in September 2024, as per officials. The airport is planned to be spread over 5,000 hectares and become India's largest airport upon completion in four phases by mid-2040.

The airport's development is expected to bring economic growth to the region, and authorities have assured that the affected families will be adequately compensated and resettled.