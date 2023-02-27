Massive fire breaks out at garbage dumping ground in Noida

The dumping ground in Nodia's Sector 105 caught fire around 11.30pm on Sunday. No casualties were reported. Residents nearby complained of facing difficulties while breathing at night and on Monday morning as well.

A major fire broke out in the garbage dumping area in Sector 105 in Noida on Sunday night. However, soon after around six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. No casualties were reported.

News Channel Odisha TV posted a video on its Youtube channel, quoting police officer telling news agency ANI that the fire had spread to around 100 to 200 metre, but the situation was under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the police officer said that it did not look like the fire had been set on purpose. He said the dumping ground had dry leaves, branches etc, which is why the fire had spread.

Meanwhile, a few users took to Twitter to share videos of the massive fire.

One user said that a lot of people had difficulty breathing all night and even in the morning because of the smoke.

In another incident, around 12.30am on Saturday another fire broke out at a scrap warehouse near Noida. Two trucks were gutted. The incident occurred in Dadri's Chechda village. No casualties were reported.