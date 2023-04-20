The notice specifies that 13 decimals of land, measuring 50 ft x 111 ft in the northwest corner of the scheduled premises, will be recovered from Sen's ancestral property on the university campus.

In an eviction order issued by West Bengal's Visva Bharati University, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has been asked to vacate the 13 decimals of land that he has allegedly been occupying in an unauthorised manner. The eviction order, seen by CNBC-TV18, states that Sen must vacate by May 6 or within 15 days of the publication of the last order on April 19.

The notice reads that the central university will take possession of 13 decimal of the 1.38-acre leased land from Sen's ancestral property on its campus at Santiniketan in West Bengal on May 6. It has been issued under The Public Premises (Eviction and Unauthorized Occupants) Act.

The eviction order states that Amartya Kumar Sen and all concerned persons are liable to be evicted from the premises, and the university is authorized to use force if necessary.

The notice specifies that 13 decimals of land, measuring 50 ft x 111 ft in the northwest corner of the scheduled premises, will be recovered from Sen's ancestral property on the university campus.

The notice further states that there are directives and advisories from the government of India and West Bengal, reports from expert committees on security and maintenance of assets of Visva Bharati, and observations from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding the necessity and urgency of removing unauthorized occupation or encroachment from the public premises of Visva Bharati.

According to university officials, three letters have been sent to Sen in this regard since January 24. The first eviction notice was issued to him on March 17. Sen sent his lawyers to the university hearings, and he returned to the US in February.

The university had maintained that Amartya Sen's reply to earlier show cause was fallacious and factually incorrect, and Visva Bharati was the rightful owner of all the lands that had been encroached upon in past years, including the 13 decimal of land occupied by the Nobel laureate.

The notice also indicates that Visva Bharati owns plots on the west and east sides of the premises, and Sen and his family own their private lands on the southern side.

"On the southern side, Sri Sen and his family own their private lands. Sri Sen could have participated in joint survey/hearing, etc and indicate his choice," it reads ahead.

