The Indian Railways has said that it has no plans to run the subsidised ‘Shramik Special’ trains as of now and clarified that it is meeting all demands for passengers, amid the rising number of migrant workers leaving cities for their native places due to the fear a possible lockdown in the light of rising COVID-19 cases.

During a virtual interaction with media, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said, “The Railways is carrying all passengers whoever is trying to take the service and there is no need of any special ‘shramik special trains’.”

“We are carrying everyone. Whatever rush was there, there’s no rush as of today. Not even in Mumbai. Whoever is coming to the platform for travel, we have arranged trains for them,” he added.

The national transporter started the Shramik Special trains, with subsidised ticket prices, on May 1 last year to carry migrant workers. The trains were started across the country due to the rush among the migrant workers to return to their homes after the nationwide lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railway Ministry had paid 85 percent of the cost while the government of the native states of the migrants were asked to bear the remaining 15 percent cost, as claimed by the ministry.

Most of the Shramik Specials originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and were destined towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, according to railway officials. The last Shramik train was operated on July 9, 2020.

However, Sharma assured that the Railways will run all the trains which are required. “We are already running 1,490 special trains today and our staff is ready to give their service wherever it is required and in whichever part of the country,” he said.

The Railways also said it has restored 70 percent of its pre-pandemic services. To clear the additional rush, it will run another 140 trains during April-May this year. These trains are for destinations having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Manduadih, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bhagalpur, it said.