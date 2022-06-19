No space for arson and vandalism in forces; police verification to be conducted on all applicants: Army on Agnipath protests

Lieutenant General Anil Puri, the Additional Secretary at the Department of Military Affairs, on Sunday said there is no space for arson and vandalism in the forces.

Referring to the recent protests against the Agnipath scheme, Puri said, "Many of the young protestors have been put in jail," he said, adding that "inimical elements and coaching institutions have motivated students to take to the streets."

He said every applicant will have to give a certificate saying that they didn't participate in any arson or vandalism. "Police verification will be conducted on every applicant," he added.

Puri said that the Agnipath scheme would not be rolled back and that the Agnipath scheme was long due and a youthful force was required. "Shorter duration service has been under discussion since 1989. The government has been studying this scheme closely for the last two years and comparing to other nations," he said.

Defence forces have been focusing on reducing the flab and joint preparedness, he added.

"Induction of 46000 through Agniveers is an initial step, we would like to eventually take the recruitment numbers to over 90000 a year," he said, adding that the recruitment could up to 1.25 lakh in the coming years.

He also mentioned that there would be no difference or discrimination in treatment of Agniveers and that Rs 1 crore insurance cover would be ensured for those who lay down their lives in line of duty.

T he r ecruitment process for Agniveers to the Indian Air Force will begin on June 24 and the training of the first batch of Agniveers for the Air Force will commence on December 30, 2022.

The Indian Navy will begin the recruitment process by June 25 and will also take women recruits under the Agniveer scheme. "Women sailors will be inducted through the agniveer scheme," the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Army will issue a draft notification for recruitment on June 20 and will begin the recruitment process in the first week of August. The Indian Army added that it will conduct 83 rallies across all states and will touch maximum number of villages. The first 25000 inductees will come in for training by the first week of December, the Indian Army said.

Puri also requested all state governments to make provisions for recruitment of Agniveers in state police forces.