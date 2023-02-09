English
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 6:14:33 PM IST (Updated)

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said in Parliament that there is no reservation in the Indian judiciary as per the existing policy and provision, but judges, especially collegium members, have been told to keep in mind sections of people who are not represented adequately while making their recommendations for appointments of judges.

"There is no policy of reservation in promotion in judiciary but I have reminded the collegium to keep in mind names of backward communities, women and inadequately represented sections in the Indian judiciary," Rijiju said while responding to DMK leader Tiruchi Siva during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha,
The DMK leader asked if the government would consider the possibility of introducing a reservation policy in the appointment of judges.
"There are certain sensitive matters which we have to keep in mind when we speak in this House. This is a vague question. If there are differences, it's very much part of democracy and there are ways to make ways as well. There is no question of any sharp differences," Rijiju added.
Rijiju's comments come in the wake of an ongoing tussle between the Cente and judiciary over the Centre's demand for its representation in the Collegium, which decides on the judges' appointment. Rijiju has earlier said that the Centre and judiciary should work together, saying that it is the only way to reduce the pendency of cases.
Responding to another query on being accused of 80 proposals being rejected, Rijiju said, "There are 210 vacancies in the High court. In terms of the vacancies we can say that once the names recommended by the collegium...then it is processed as per the laid-down procedure...we have not received the proposal for these 210 vacancies he is asking about. So there's no question of any sharp differences."
Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel said about 14,47,459 cases were pending so far in the state, responding to a separate query on the pendency of cases in Gujarat.
To another query on extending the panel of lawyers appointed by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) to provide free legal aid to those deprived of legal counsel, the minister said free legal aid is being provided to such people by NLSA, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and at taluka level.
With inputs from agencies. 
Also Read: Centre, judiciary not at war, clarifies Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 6:00 PM IST
