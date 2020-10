There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon APMC Asias biggest onion market – also did not see any auction activity.

To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday last imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic availability of the commodity and provide relief to consumers. Retailers can stock onion only up to 2 tonnes, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonnes, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan had said last week.