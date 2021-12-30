Full list of guidelines to restrictions imposed in Mumbai in run-up to New Year

In a bid to contain the spread of the high transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 , prohibiting any New Year celebration in the city. The guidelines issued by the commissioner of police bans restaurants, hotels, bars pubs, banquet halls, resorts and clubs from organising any indoor or outdoor party or gathering today, on the eve of New Year’s Day or thereafter.

The order will come into effect in Mumbai from today and remain in force till January 7, unless withdrawn earlier.

Trains, buses and private cars will continue to ply as per the current norms, Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police (operation), Greater Mumbai, said in a statement.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860, in addition to the penal provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable," the deputy commissioner said.

Earlier, the municipal corporation had issued an order on December 24 disallowing parties, programmes or gatherings within the municipal limits.

Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 961 as on December 30, with Delhi and Mumbai registering the highest number of cases. Maximum number of cases were reported from Delhi at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252. Of the total number of cases, 320 Omicron cases have recovered or has been discharged.

India reported 13,154 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 82,402.

As on Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,900 COVID-19 cases, including 85 Omicron infections. Mumbai reported 2,510 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and one death, IANS reported quoting data from the state health bulletin.

In view of the rising number of cases in the state, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray conducted a meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters with health officials on Wednesday.