No more 12th board exam marks: Now common entrance test must for all central univ admission

In one of the biggest changes to the higher education system, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has stated that admission to central universities will no longer be based on Class 12 board exams. Now students seeking to enter all central universities, including the famed Delhi University, will have to do so based on their performance in an entrance test. The rule will be applicable to all central universities from the 2022-23 academic session.

The entrance exam, Common University Entrance Test (CUET), will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 13 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

Also read: UGC to let 900 autonomous colleges offer online degree courses from July

This moves central universities more in line with the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs), which accept students purely on the framework of entrance exams.

"For example, at IIT admissions, we use JEE scores primarily because of the diversity of the boards, and different kinds of evaluation systems. The same is true for university admission also. That is the reason, why we are giving one standard, NCERT syllabus, so everybody can prepare from there, and have a common reference," UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told Moneycontrol.

The step was taken as part of the reform laid down in the National Education Policy 2020, and seeks to reduce the financial and mental burden on millions of Indians. Students will no longer need to apply for multiple entrance exams and parents will not bear the costs of several entrance exams as well.

CUET will be mandatory for all undergraduate courses in central universities like Delhi University, Hyderabad University, Allahabad University, Benaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, the Central University of Kerala and more.

These universities will be able to set a minimum 12th board exam marks criteria for consideration during CUET. CUET will not change reservations in minority central universities like Jamia Mamia Millia Islamia (JMI), University and St Stephen's College, DU.