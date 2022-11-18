No Money for Terror: Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing’, ‘Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism’ and ‘Emerging Technologies are among topics that will be discussed at the NMFT conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver the inaugural address at the third ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing. The meeting is being held at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. Over 70 countries are likely to participate in the two-day event. Around 450 delegates from across the world, including ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations will attend the meeting.

At the conference, discussions will focus on ‘Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing’, ‘Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism’, ‘Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing’ and ‘International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing. These discussions will be held in four sessions.

# China will skip the global meeting on 'No Money for Terror' conference, sources told News 18. China was invited to attend this conference. According to a report in NDTV, Pakistan and Afghanistan were not invited to the meet.

# PM Modi to address global meet in Delhi on terror funding at 9:45 today