The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has rubbished reports on a lockdown extension in India or Mumbai, being claimed in a viral social media post. The government’s nodal agency said in a tweet that the post was fake and that there was no such consideration by the Home Ministry.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on June 10 that the threat of COVID-19 continues as restrictions have been eased to restart economic activities. He also urged people to avoid crowded areas and to practice social distancing norms. He reiterated his demand to resume local train services for the movement of those involved in essential services and government employees.