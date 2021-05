With a third COVID-19 wave projected to hit the country, the government on Monday said that there is no indication that it will severely affect the children.

This comes after the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) a body representing paediatricians across the country, also ruled out the third wave affect on children.

In an advisory, the IAP said that it was “highly unlikely that the third wave will predominantly or exclusively affect children”

Last week, the country's apex child rights body said that the Centre and states should ramp up their preparations to protect children and neonatals.

In a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a slightly greater number of younger people and a third wave is projected to hit the country, will affect children too.

Underlining the urgent need to reorganise the National Emergency Transport Service (NETS), Kanoongo requested the health ministry to issue necessary directions for the service and ambulances to prepare specifically for neonatals and children.

Further keeping in view, the high risk involved for children in the projected third wave of COVID-19, Kanoongo also asked the health ministry to apprise the commission, if additional protocols or guidelines have been developed by the ICMR for prevention and clinical management of children.