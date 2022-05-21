No heatwave for a week in Delhi, these states will get rain over next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell in northwest and east India in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance.

“Wet spell over northwest & east India during 21st to 24th with peak intensity on 23rd May, 2022,” the IMD said on Twitter.

Wet spell over Northwest & East India during 21st to 24th with peak intensity on 23rd May, 2022. Delhi gets relief

Thundershowers and gusty winds brought relief to some parts of Delhi on Friday after an intense heatwave. Earlier in the day, Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius. It had recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is the highest till now this year. Some weather stations saw the mercury soar above 47 degrees Celsius.

"Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," PTI quoted Mahesh Palawat of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, as saying.

Other states

At the same time, some states in southern India may witness very heavy rainfall in the next five days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Rayalaseema region and its neighbouring areas, the weather agency said.

In the east, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see light to moderate rainfall with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning in the next two days. The impact is likely to decrease thereafter. Meghalaya is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall today.

Between May 21 and 24, Rajasthan may see dust storm at isolated places with strong surface winds picking up speed of 30-40 kmph today.

While isolated heavy rainfall will lash Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and Monday, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and north Punjab will be drenched on May 23.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could witness isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in the next five days.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Rain in Kerala

The IMD issued a yellow alert in 10 districts in Kerala which are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. A yellow alert means the region is likely to receive rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Following the alert, the Idukki district administration opened the gates of two dams, Kallarkutty and Pambla, to release excess water, DNA reported.