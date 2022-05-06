No COVID death in Delhi has gone uncounted, says Health minister Jain

No COVID death in the national capital has gone uncounted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday, a day after the World Health Organisation estimated that there were 4.7 million (47 lakh) deaths from the virus in India. COVID death data given by the national capital to the Centre is completely authentic and correct, Jain, who is here to attend a Swasthya Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Health Ministry, said.

"I cannot comment on the data for the entire country or other states but no COVID death in the national capital has gone uncounted," Jain said. "We have counted neither one death more nor one death less. Delhi is the capital city of the country and is it possible that someone dies of COVID here and doesn't get a death certificate?" he asked.

Jain went on to say that there has been 100 percent transparency in data collection and in the counting of mortality figures. According to the WHO report, there were 4.7 million COVID deaths in India -- 10 times the official figure and almost a third of COVID deaths globally.