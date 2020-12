Two days after the government wrote to farmers urging them to finalise a date for next round of talks, protesting farmers on Tuesday said that a decision on Centre’s offer for fresh talks will be taken on Wednesday.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday.

“This is not a step forward by the govt but a way to trick farmers. A normal person would think that farmers are stubborn but the fact is that we don't seek amendments in farm laws, we want them to be completely shunned” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he was hopeful that protesting farmers will soon decide and resume talks with the government for a solution.

"The government has had many rounds of talks with farmer unions and is willing to continue the dialogue on contentious issues, clause by clause, with an open mind," an official statement said.

On Sunday, the Agriculture Ministry wrote a letter to farmer unions to choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest. It also asked them to specify their concerns over the government's proposal for amendments in the new farm laws.

Several farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi border points. The protest entered day 27 on Tuesday amid efforts by unions to gather support from other states as well. Protesting farmers have maintained that they won’t end the agitation until the government withdraws the farm laws.

Several rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.