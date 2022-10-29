NMDC's Nagarnar Steel plant commissions first coke oven battery

By Asmita Pant

Mini The first batch of coke was discharged on Friday afternoon.

NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh commissioned the first coke battery, the government said in a press release dated October 29.

"NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant at Bastar district in Chhattisgarh state, inched closer to it’s commissioning on Friday the 28th October 2022, when Shri Somnath Nandi, Director Technical, NMDC commissioned Coke Battery No.1. Shri K Praveen Kumar, ED In charge, Nagarnar Steel Plant and other senior officials were present on the occasion," the government said in the press release.

Several major units need to be commissioned sequentially, the government said, so that their interdependence can be established smoothly in Nagarnar Steel Plant. The second battery is due for commissioning in next few days and the process will eventually culminate in the commissioning of the Hot Strip Mill and Thin Slab Caster in the coming months.

The Nagarnar Steel Plant aims to produce 2.89 million tonnes of high quality HR coils, plates and sheets annually, using state of the art technology and achieving the highest level of energy efficiency.

