Isha Ambani announces opening of multi-disciplinary cultural centre in Mumbai

By CNBCTV18.com

Isha Ambani on Thursday announced the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

"Dedicated to her mother Nita M Ambani —an educationist, businesswoman, philanthropist and long-time patron of the arts — it promises to be a cultural landmark," the press release stated.

NMACC is situated within the Jio World Centre, which also houses India's largest convention centre as well as retail and hospitality outlets, and more.

The three-storey building will open spaces for visual and performing arts. For performing arts, the spaces include — The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, "all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multi-lingual programming and international productions," the statement said.

The centre will also launch a four-storeyed space the Art House, spotlighting leading artists from India and abroad.

“The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India," Isha said.

The NMACC will open with a three-day launch on March 31, 2023.

March 31, 2023 — Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation:

In the 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, renowned playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan will bring together a narrative of Indian culture told via the tenets of the classical Natya Shastra, which is the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. The dramatic showcase comprises more than 700 performers and features art forms such as music, dance and puppetry.

April 1s, 2023 — India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination:

The exhibit, curated by costume expert and author Hamish Bowles, who is the international editor-at-large of Vogue US, and the editor-in-chief of The World of Interiors, will trace the widespread influence and impact of India's sartorial traditions in jewellery, textiles and surface ornamentation on global fashion, spanning the 18th to 21st century, the statement said.

"Accompanying this exhibition is a coffee table book published by Rizzoli, documenting a comprehensive history of India and its impact on fashion worldwide for the very first time," the statement added.

April 2, 2023 — Sangam Confluence:

A group art show — curated by cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote as well as Jeffrey Deitch, American curator, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Los Angeles and founder of the Sangam Confluence gallery — "will explore the multiplicity of India through the works of 11 esteemed and emerging Indian contemporary artists and western artists influenced by India', the statement said. The event would be held at the Art House.