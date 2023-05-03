NMACC brings International Broadway Musical ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for first time 

A 5-time Tony Award winning show marks the debut of not just the musical but also international Broadway in India. Based in Austria of the 1930s, it portrays the triumph of the human spirit through music, romance, and happiness over conflict.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has brought the International Broadway Musical Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for the first time. Produced and managed by Broadway International Group, ‘The Sound of Music’ is one of the most successful and loved Broadway musicals ever.
The classic production, which has Simone Genatt and Marc Routh as Executive Producers and Eric Cornell as its General Manager, features 26 iconic songs like ‘My Favorite Things’, ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘The Hills are Alive’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’.
"We are delighted to present ‘The Sound of Music’ as the first ever international Broadway musical in India, at the Cultural Centre! We showcased the best of India in ‘The Great Indian Musical’, and now we are thrilled to bring one of the most loved international musicals of all time to India." Founder & Chairperson Nita M Ambani said on the occasion.
She added, “I have always believed art spreads hope and happiness. The Sound of Music is a joyful and timeless classic. I hope the people of Mumbai and India enjoy it with their families and children.”
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, which also houses India's largest convention centre as well as retail and hospitality outlets, and more.
Located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube. The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.
"The Grand Theatre’s 2000-seater space provides the perfect venue for the musical – transporting the audience to the 1930s in Austria with scenic backgrounds, live orchestra, and live singing on stage. ‘The Sound of Music’ promises to be an unmissable extravaganza of love, laughter and music - ensuring that you don’t have to travel outside India for an international experience this summer," a statement from NMACC said.
Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia Company are among the largest production, management, and distribution companies of live entertainment throughout the global markets with focus in New York, London, Europe and Asia.
Its founders, Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, are two of the most active commercial Broadway and West End producers.
Over the last 25 years, theatrical productions by the Broadway International Group partners have performed in over 60 countries and garnered over 56 Tony, Olivier, Grammy Awards and many other global theatrical accolades through its many collaborations.
