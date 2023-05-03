NMACC brings International Broadway Musical ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for first time 

We are delighted

to present ‘The Sound of Music’ as the first ever

i

nternational Broadway

m

usical in India, at the

Cultural Centre

! We showcased the best of India in ‘The Great Indian Musical’, and now we are

thrilled to bring one of the most loved international

m

usicals of all time to India." Founder & Chairperson Nita M Ambani said on the occasion.

She added, “I have always believed art spreads hope and happin

ess. The Sound of Music is a joyful and timeless

classic

.

I hope the people of Mumbai and India enjoy it with their families and children.”