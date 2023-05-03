NMACC brings International Broadway Musical ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for first time 

3 Min(s) Read
A 5-time Tony Award winning show marks the debut of not just the musical but also international Broadway in India. Based in Austria of the 1930s, it portrays the triumph of the human spirit through music, romance, and happiness over conflict.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has brought the International Broadway Musical Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for the first time. Produced and managed by Broadway International Group, ‘The Sound of Music’ is one of the most successful and loved Broadway musicals ever.
The classic production, which has Simone Genatt and Marc Routh as Executive Producers and Eric Cornell as its General Manager, features 26 iconic songs like ‘My Favorite Things’, ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘The Hills are Alive’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’.