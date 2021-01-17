Business Nitish Kumar woos NRIs to invest in Bihar Updated : January 17, 2021 07:34 PM IST The Chief Minister said Bihar had come a long way in infrastructure development in the last 15 years with road connectivity to every village and towns with major cities. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held talks through video conference with members of the Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA). Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply