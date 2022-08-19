Nitish Kumar's chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather

By PTI

Mini When the weather conditions did not improve, the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar took the road route to reach the state capital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing in Gaya on Friday because of bad weather conditions, a senior police officer said.

Kumar was on a scheduled aerial survey of drought-hit areas in the Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Gaya districts. "While returning to Patna, the pilot of the helicopter executed an emergency landing at Gaya International airport due to bad weather conditions," Vinay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Magadh range, told reporters in Gaya.

When the weather conditions did not improve, the CM took the road route to reach the state capital, he said.

Several parts of Bihar have been staring at a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall. In July, Kumar had said that the government was keeping an eye on the monsoon progress and would start taking steps if rains continued to elude Bihar.