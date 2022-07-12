Nitin Gadkari wants R&D body focused on construction sector

Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a need for a research and development organisation to take the Indian construction equipment sector into the future.

“…the ministry will support in the making of this organisation which can be qualitatively helpful for development of futuristic technology,” he said while addressing Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) Annual Session 2022.

Gadkari also added that technology is not useful without economic viability and asked manufacturers to concentrate on fuel efficiency. He also reiterated the importance of bio LNG ,Bio CNG and Hydrogen as alternate fuels for saving costs and reducing pollution.

“It is time to change and manufacturing of JCBs on electric should be started,” Gadkari said, while adding that skilled manpower, appropriate training and road safety are important for long-term planning.

