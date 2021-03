On Monday (March 1), Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched the real-time monitoring system for toll plazas across national highways. Through the live monitoring system, toll plazas will be able to measure the length of the traffic queue and waiting time on a real-time basis and, accordingly, come up with responses to reduce bottlenecks and improve efficiency of mandatory FASTag usage.

Apart from measuring the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza, the live monitoring system will also provide details in real-time of peak-hour traffic at toll plazas. This would allow officials at the respective toll plazas to concentrate more on traffic management at that specific time daily.

The live monitoring system for toll plazas will be used to measure queue length and waiting time on a real-time basis in a bid to provide an immediate response, reduce bottlenecks and improve the efficiency of mandatory FASTag usage.#NHAI #FASTagZarooriHai #FASTag — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) March 1, 2021

#FASTag will become mandatory across India from Dec 1. Currently there are massive queues across toll plazas with up to 30-35 mins wait time. @awnusharma gets a first-hand demo of a software which uses satellite data & heat maps to get real-time status @NHAISocialmedia @NPCI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/qUcYJpmgbn — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) November 14, 2019

The portal will be available in public domain. People can also track the current waiting time and peak traffic hours at toll plazas.

From February 15 midnight, FASTags have been made mandatory. Any vehicle not fitted with FASTags will be charged double the toll across the country. Since then, there have been many reports of long queues of vehicles at toll plazas. The live monitoring system is expected to take care of this hurdle.