CNN-News18 Town Hall: Shashi Tharoor commends Modi govt's approach during G20 presidency

Speaking on the Indo-China tensions and ties, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that ties with the Beijing are on crossroads and that there is no clarity from the central government over its policy with the country.
Tharoor highlighted that there should be no politics over the issue of national security.
Speaking on BJP-led central government’s foreign police, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has evolved, and that it should be beyond politics.
Speaking at the CNN-news18 Town Hall, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the “global arena cannot ignore India anymore,” and praised the BJP-led central government for this.
"Our ties with China stand at a crossroads. Previously, there was an understanding in the LAC, but the current government's China policy lacks clarity. China has made no efforts to restore the status quo, and disappointingly, there have been no substantial discussions on the matter in Parliament. Moreover, numerous areas in the LAC have become inaccessible."
He emphasised that the government was successful in transforming the G20 push into a people's movement. India's foreign policy transcends party politics, capturing the globe's attention and solidifying its position as an undeniable force on the global stage, he said. The G20 platform has showcased India's impressive soft power and provided a unique podium for promoting its interests. Additionally, India has fostered expanded relations with numerous Muslim nations, further bolstering its standing as a global power player, he added.
When questioned about the inclusion of all genders under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Rajeev disclosed that there is no such draft. The Prime Minister raised the very issue during an event in Bhopal. The PM's query centered around the absence of such a provision and the reasons behind the historical non-existence of a UCC. The PM's intention was to spark a meaningful discussion regarding the factors that have prevented the implementation of a UCC in previous years.
Expressing confidence in BJP’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the people of India will speak in 2024 as they did in the last two general elections.
“People of India will speak in 2024 as they did in 2019 and 2014. BJP is very clear about what we stand for and we have seen development in past 9 years,” he said.
"I don't wanna give my views on UCC; overwhelming sense that I get is that India is a great country, so there should be one type of citizen, and one type of uniform,' that's what broad people have told me when I've interacted with them."
MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, speaking at the CNN-News18 Town Hall, said that the only thing that the opposition has in common is dislike for one man, referring to PM Narendra Modi.
Chandrasekhar reflects on the outcomes of the CAA and farm laws, acknowledging that they did not achieve a 100 percent success rate. Nevertheless, he remains confident that each reform was intended for the betterment of India and its people. Unfortunately, amidst the implementation, the noise surrounding these reforms obscured the potential benefits they could have brought. He laments how misinformation can overshadow the truth, acknowledging that in a few instances, certain challenges prevented further progress.
Chandrasekhar also stresses the importance of distinguishing between misinformation and the right to free speech, emphasizing that the two are not synonymous.
Chandrasekhar talked about BJP’s performance in state elections, and how despite everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has always increased.
Chandrasekhar said that even though BJP lost in a few states including Karnataka, the saffron party’s vote share has always increased, along with people’s trust in their politics.