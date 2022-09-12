Nitin Gadkari faces flak online for Ad film on 6 airbags featuring Akshay Kumar

Mini
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry for spending money to promote dowry.
6 एयरबैग वाले गाड़ी से सफर कर जिंदगी को सुरक्षित बनाएं।#राष्ट्रीय_सड़क_सुरक्षा_2022#National_Road_Safety_2022 @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/5DAuahVIxE— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 9, 2022
1. Disgusting to see Indian govt officially promoting dowry. What even???2. Cyrus Mistry died because the road design was faulty. That spot is an accident-prone area.Amazing way to deflect responsibility by pushing for 6 air bags (& expensive cars) instead of fixing roads. https://t.co/vTiTdkeei2— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 11, 2022
Not everyone can afford airbags. Instead try to improve the road safety, design, lights, and signs as well. Many accidents happen due to dividers which people cannot see on dark roads.— Govind Gupta (@iGovindG) September 12, 2022
This is mumbai-goa highway. This dangerous spot is at Kasarde titha, talere. can 6 airbags save life if unfortunately accident happens pic.twitter.com/rA39lEVaNx— Uday Mayekar (@imuday) September 9, 2022