Centre planning to take over State Highways with high traffic density: Nitin Gadkari

By Asmita Pant

The Ministry of Road Transports and Highways is planning to take over the State Highways with high traffic density from the state governments for a period of 25 years to convert them into four or six lane highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. He was addressing the 12th International Convention of Association Of the National Exchanges Members Of India.

Gadkari added that after the period of 25 years, the central government would collect tolls from the highways. "After a period of 12-13 years, the investments will be fully recovered from those state highways along with interests and land acquisition costs," he said.

The road transport and highway minister asserted that the financial markets need to come up with innovative models to fund India’s Infrastructure growth. "We are inviting investments in the PPP model. We can export energy to the world if we channel our investments to waste management, green hydrogen, solar, and several such projects. Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Science, and Technology is the wealth of future India.”

Gadkari further said that the government is planning on constructing a green express highway between Mumbai and Bangalore. "It will be a five hours journey between Mumbai-Bangalore and 3.5 to four hours between Pune and Bangalore," he said. 27 green express highways are coming up in the country, he announced. “Just like the National Water Grid, we want to develop a National Highway Grid”, he said. The ministry is also in the process of constructing 75 tunnels, he stated.

