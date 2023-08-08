Nitin Desai suicide case: ECL Finance MD appears before Raigad police

The Raigad police have sought related documents and information about the case from the advisor, financial advisor and accountant of ND Studio, set up by Desai, a statement put out by the police said.

Three representatives of ECL Finance Company/Edelweiss Group appeared before the Raigad police in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with the inquiry into the alleged suicide of film art director Nitin Desai. ECL finance MD, who was summoned by the local police earlier, was among those who appeared.

As per the information, MD Phanindranath Kakarla reached Khalapur police station for questioning. Kakarla is not named as an accused at this point.

Raigad police had issued notice to ECL Finance Company/Edelweiss Group MD on August 5, seeking a personal appearance on Tuesday.

In another development, the Bombay High Court will hear the petition of quashing of FIR filed by all the accused in the suicide case. The accused had approached the court on Monday and said that they were merely following the procedure and that there is no case of abetment.

The accused are seeking relief from any coercive action and a stay on the investigation.

The 57-year-old had worked for acclaimed Bollywood films such as "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar", was found hanging at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district on August 2.

Two days later, the police registered a criminal case against five persons, including Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah, for alleged abetment of Desai's suicide.