Nitin Desai suicide case: Cops book ECL Finance, ARC Edelweiss and their officials for abetment to suicide

Maharashtra Police to probe the role of ARC Edelweiss and its officials as ECL finance and ARC Edelweiss are booked in the alleged suicide case of art director Nitin Desai.

A major development in Nitin Desai’s suicide case took place on Friday, a day after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated in the assembly that Maharashtra police will probe the role of ARC Edelweiss and its officials in the case, according to Maharashtra police.

Maharashtra police has booked officials of ECL finance and ARC Edelweiss in the alleged suicide case of art director Nitin Desai. The accused are booked under IPC 306 (Abetment to suicide) and IPC 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

As per Maharashtra police, the FIR was filed based on Nitin Desai's wife's complaint. The complainant has accused these companies and their officials of harassing Desai to recover the loans. She has claimed that this pushed Desai to commit suicide.

ECL Finance was the original creditor, as Nitin Desai and ND Studio's outstanding loan was over Rs 250 crore as of June 30, 2022. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ordered Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process that was initiated by ARC Edelweiss on July 23, 2023.

Nitin Desai was found dead in Karjat on Wednesday. As per the Maharashtra police, he left various audio recordings where he mentioned that he was under stress because of the huge loans and the recovery process.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has demanded that Rashesh Shah and ARC Edelweiss should be probed along with an investigation into the entire recovery process and practice and the method of charging interest rates. Now, Maharashtra police has booked both ECL and ARC Edelweiss for abetment to suicide.