Nitin Desai suicide case: ARC Edelweiss and Rashesh Shah to be probed, says Devendra Fadnavis

Renowned art director Nitin Desai's suicide case has taken a different turn after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra police will investigate Rashesh Shah and ARC Edelweiss in connection with the death.

Fadnavis made the announcement in the Maharashtra assembly after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the issue through a point of order.

Desai was found dead in Karjat on Wednesday. Maharashtra police has recovered several audio recordings where Desai reportedly mentioned that he was under stress due to a financial crisis and had huge loans.

Ashish Shelar said: "Through a point of order in the Legislative Assembly, I demanded that the inquiry into the death of Nitin Desai must not be merely for an accidental death but it must be dealt with from a larger perspective. Desai had taken a loan of Rs 180 crore on the ND Studio, which rose to Rs 252 crore. This brings forward the functioning of the lending system by one Rashesh Shah and ‘ARC Edelweiss’ Company. And hence, this case must not be investigated only as an accidental death but a special team must be deployed to investigate into the interest rate levied, the rate at which this interest escalates every year, the recovery methods deployed by this company and many such issues and only then will justice be done unto Nitin Chandrakant Desai."

Fadnavis then announced that the investigating agency will probe Rashesh Shah and ARC Edelweiss.

Raigad SP Somnath Gharge told CNBC TV-18 that, "We have sent the audio recordings to forensics. We are waiting for those reports . We will decide our next course of action based on the reports. As of now, we haven't questioned or summoned anyone."

Edelweiss ARC in a statement said Desai had taken Rs 150 crore loan in November 2016 and another Rs 35 crore in February 2018 from ECL Finance. After his account started defaulting in January 2020, insolvency proceedings were initiated in July 2022 at NCLT for total outstanding dues of Rs. 252 crore.

"The NCLT's Mumbai bench, in its judgement, ordered an 'initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process' against Nitin Desai's company, ND's Art World Private Limited, on July 25, 2023. In the order, the bench also appointed Jitender Kothari as the interim resolution professional to carry out the steps mentioned under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. ND Art’s appeal against this NCLT admission order in the NCLAT Principal Bench, New Delhi, was dismissed by its order on August 1, 2023," it said in the statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Nitin Desai and express our deepest condolences to his family as they navigate through this difficult time," it said, assuring its cooperation with relevant authorities.