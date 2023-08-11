Nitin Desai death case: Bombay HC to hear pleas of Edelweiss officials on Aug 18

Nitin Desai, 57, who had worked for acclaimed Bollywood films such as "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar", was found hanging at his studio at Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 2.

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it would hear on August 18 the petitions of Edelweiss Financial Services Chairman Rashesh Shah and Edelweiss ARC MD and CEO Raj Kumar Bansal seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them for allegedly abetting the suicide of renowned film art director Nitin Desai.

The court said it did not grant any interim relief to any accused. The court said that it will decide on the same on August 18.

On August 4, Desai's wife approached the Khalapur police station to register an FIR into his death. An abetment to suicide case was registered against Shah and Bansal. The FIR was registered against under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention).

Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a Rs 252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it. Edelweiss ARC, in a statement, had denied that any undue pressure was put on Desai for loan recovery.