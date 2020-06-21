Nita Ambani recognised among world's top philanthropists in 2020 by leading US magazine Town & Country

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani has been recognised among the world’s top philanthropists in 2020 by a leading American magazine for her work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She is the only Indian in the list.

The summer issue of the American magazine Town & Country has featured Ambani and the Reliance Foundation among the top philanthropists of 2020 who are saving lives and our sense of hope given the circumstances of COVID-19.

The magazine coverage spotlights Ambani for leading the Reliance Foundation’s efforts in feeding frontline workers and the poor, its financial contributions, and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital.

Ambani, the sole Indian representative in the list, finds a place among the likes of Apple chief Tim Cook, Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs, former US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, fashion designer Donatella Versace, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

Recognising the effort of Ambani and the Reliance Foundation, the magazine stated: “The Reliance Foundation—the philanthropic initiative of Reliance Industries, founded and chaired by Ambani—distributed millions of meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, set up India’s first hospital for COVID-19 patients, and donated $72 million to an emergency fund.”

Speaking about her recognition, Ambani said: “Crises almost always demand immediate and urgent attention, of relief, of resources, of ingenuity and most importantly of compassion. Over the years, we have equipped ourselves at the Foundation and at Reliance Industries to respond to crises with immediate, multi-pronged as well as systematic and calibrated responses to make our effort impactful and sustained.

“We are pleased and humbled that our initiative is being recognised at the global level. Our philanthropy is committed to support our government and our community whenever the need arises.”

Town & Country is a leading American lifestyle magazine and the oldest continually published (since 1846) general interest magazine in the United States.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.