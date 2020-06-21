  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Nita Ambani recognised among world's top philanthropists in 2020 by leading US magazine Town & Country

Updated : June 21, 2020 06:33 PM IST

The summer issue of the American magazine Town & Country has featured Ambani and the Reliance Foundation among the top philanthropists of 2020 who are saving lives and our sense of hope given the circumstances of COVID-19.
The magazine coverage spotlights Ambani for leading the Reliance Foundation’s efforts in feeding frontline workers and the poor, its financial contributions, and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital.
She is the only Indian in the list.
Nita Ambani recognised among world's top philanthropists in 2020 by leading US magazine Town & Country

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected

Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected

Stock market: 8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally

Stock market: 8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally

Malls see 77% degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Malls see 77% degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement