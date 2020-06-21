Nita Ambani recognised among world's top philanthropists in 2020 by leading US magazine Town & Country
The summer issue of the American magazine Town & Country has featured Ambani and the Reliance Foundation among the top philanthropists of 2020 who are saving lives and our sense of hope given the circumstances of COVID-19.
The magazine coverage spotlights Ambani for leading the Reliance Foundation’s efforts in feeding frontline workers and the poor, its financial contributions, and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital.