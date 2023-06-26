Nita Ambani dedicates the special shows of ‘The Sound of Music’ for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens

“We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical’s momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all,” Reliance foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani said.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation dedicated special shows of the International Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’ for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens from NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The 3,400 children and senior citizens from diverse locations across Mumbai, including specially-abled children enjoyed the show this weekend. This initiative was backed by 18 NGOs supported by Reliance foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme.

"The overwhelming response to The Sound of Music reaffirms NMACC’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Seeing families from across the country come together and enjoy this magical experience has been truly heart-warming,” Nita Ambani said.

The Sound of Music made its debut in May this year at The Grand Theatre with a historic eightweek run – its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country.

The Sound of Music is a musical with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. The musical is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers.

The children and senior citizens cheered along to timeless songs like ‘My Favourite Things’ and ‘Do-Re-Mi’– matching the beat with the live orchestra. Following the musical, they were overjoyed when they got to meet the actors who play the Von Trapp family.