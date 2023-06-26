CNBC TV18
Nita Ambani dedicates the special shows of ‘The Sound of Music’ for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens
Jun 26, 2023

“We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical’s momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all,” Reliance foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani said.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation dedicated special shows of the International Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’ for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens from NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The 3,400 children and senior citizens from diverse locations across Mumbai, including specially-abled children enjoyed the show this weekend. This initiative was backed by 18 NGOs supported by Reliance foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme.
Nita Ambani was humbled to have hosted the final two shows of The Sound of Music for the 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens.
X