Nirmala Sitharaman denies BJP link with Kannauj perfume maker, says tax raids based on actionable intelligence

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said law enforcing agencies act on actionable intelligence in conducting income tax raids and denied that Rs 200 crore cash recovered from perfume maker Peeyush Jain is not BJP money.

This comes after the Income Tax Department raided multiple premises linked to perfume traders including SP MLC Pushpraj Jain who had launched ‘Samajwadi ittra’ or perfume last month, in Kannauj.

"It is not BJP money," she said when asked about opposition charge that the Rs 197.49 crore cash recovered from perfume maker Peeyush Jain in UP's Kannauj was her party's money and the tax authorities had raided the person by mistake and are now raiding the other Jain they had originally wanted to target.

Speaking to reporters after the GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is "shaken" by the raids, as she sought to defend the action. "How do you know whose money is it? Are you his partner? Because only partners know whose money is kept," she said.

Dismissing opposition charge that the raids were politically motivated, she asked if the raiding parties come empty-handed, "Recovery of money shows there was actionable intelligence. The raids happening on Friday too were based on such inputs."

In multiple raids by the Income Tax Department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs against perfume trader Peeyush Jain, around Rs 257 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver were seized from his house in Kanpur as well as from his house and factory in Kannauj. The union finance ministry on Monday said it was the "biggest ever seizure of cash" by an enforcement agency.

BJP leaders have sought to link the perfume trader with the SP claiming he had launched the 'Samajwadi Attar (perfume)' with Yadav's support recently. However, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday categorically denied any links between his party and Peeyush Jain, and mockingly said the BJP got "its own businessman" raided "by mistake".

He also claimed that 'Samajwadi Attar' was launched by SP MLC Pushpraj Jain. "BJP got its own businessman raided. Instead of SP leader Pushpraj Jain, it got Peeyush Jain raided," Yadav told reporters in Unnao.