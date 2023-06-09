Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in a quiet ceremony — who is Pratik Doshi, the groom

Parakala Vangamayi, a former writer for The Hindu and currently associated with Mint Lounge, exchanged vows with Pratik Doshi, who hails from Gujarat and serves as a key aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to multiple sources.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, Parakala Vangamayi, tied the knot with Pratik Doshi in a simple ceremony held in Bengaluru. The wedding, attended by close family and friends, excluded any political leaders, as per reports.

A widely shared video on social media captured the ceremony, featuring Sitharaman standing behind the bride while Hindu priests conducted the rituals according to the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Parakala Vangamayi, a former writer for The Hindu and currently associated with Mint Lounge, exchanged vows with Pratik Doshi, who hails from Gujarat and serves as a key aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to multiple sources.

Pratik Doshi, as per the PMO website, is an officer on special duty (OSD) who holds a significant role in the research and strategy wing, providing secretarial assistance to the PM on matters such as research and strategy, in accordance with the government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961.

Doshi, a graduate of Singapore Management School, previously served as a research assistant in the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during Narendra Modi's tenure as the chief minister. After relocating to Delhi in 2014 when Modi assumed the position of Prime Minister, he was promoted to the rank of joint secretary in June 2019.