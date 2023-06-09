Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in a quiet ceremony — who is Pratik Doshi, the groom

Parakala Vangamayi, a former writer for The Hindu and currently associated with Mint Lounge, exchanged vows with Pratik Doshi, who hails from Gujarat and serves as a key aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to multiple sources.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, Parakala Vangamayi, tied the knot with Pratik Doshi in a simple ceremony held in Bengaluru. The wedding, attended by close family and friends, excluded any political leaders, as per reports.

A widely shared video on social media captured the ceremony, featuring Sitharaman standing behind the bride while Hindu priests conducted the rituals according to the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter got married in Bangalore yesterday. This news never appeared in any Tamil or English media. pic.twitter.com/9bgTzLZiNr — Anil_Jacob_IV🇮🇳 (@follow_amj) June 8, 2023

