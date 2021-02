A UK court ordered the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India on Thursday (February 25) in the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. The UK court ruled that the diamantaire must withstand trial in India and dismissed his mental health concerns, stating that there was nothing unusual about his conditions.

The 49-year-old is likely to be lodged in Barrack 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on his return to the country. The Barrack houses high-profile prisoners, usually those who could be threatened or those who could be a threat to others.

Usually, each cell in a barrack can accommodates 10-15 inmates, however, specialised barracks like Barrack 12 have cells that accommodate only a single individual. High-profile or treacherous prisoners — mostly those who are facing terror charges — are kept in specialised barracks such as the Anda Cell in Pune's Yerawada Jail and Mumbai's Arthur Road jails.

Ajmal Kasab was lodged in a bombproof, bulletproof Anda cell at Arthur Road Jail. He was the only 26/11 terrorist to be captured alive. Kasab’s cell is now occupied by Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, one of the handlers of the 26/11 attackers.

Previous prisoners

Talking about Barrack 12’s high-profile prisoners, they include former television executive Peter Mukerjea, who is out on bail in a case where he is being tried for the murder of his stepdaughter, Sheena Bora. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Samir Bhujbal were also lodged at Barrack 12. Another high-profile name includes Sanjay Dutt. The Bollywood actor was lodged at the Mumbai jail in connection with 1993 Bombay bomb blasts case. Not only this, Kasab, too, was lodged in Barrack 12 for a short time before being moved to the Anda cell.