Nirav Modi does have a case to answer before the Indian courts: UK judge

Updated : February 25, 2021 07:42 PM IST

Judge Goozee said, "I am satisfied on the evidence that a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering is established."
"Nirav Modi can challenge this verdict in the appeals court on a point of law," the extradition judge said.
Dismissing arguments of poor prison conditions in India, the judge added that Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai was fit for Modi.
