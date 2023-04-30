English
11 dead, several ill after gas leak in Ludhiana, rescue operations underway

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 30, 2023 12:35:55 PM IST (Updated)

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Eleven people were killed in a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in Ludhiana, Punjab on Sunday, the police has said. According to the police, the casualties comprise of five females and six males, including two boys aged 10 and 13.

Four others were taken ill and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The authorities are yet to ascertain source of the leakage and the type of the gas.
The area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the site.
