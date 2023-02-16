Nikki Yadav case: Family demands fast-track trial for accused Sahil Gehlot

The police on Wednesday reported that the cause of death of the young woman was strangulation and that no other injury marks had been found on her body by doctors.

The family of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav, who was found dead in a refrigerator after being strangled by her partner, is demanding a fast-track trial for the accused, Sahil Gehlot. Furthermore, the family alleges that the Delhi police is "misleading" them and that Yadav was not in a live-in relationship with the accused as is believed.

Nikki's uncle, Praveen Yadav, has claimed that the police are "misleading" the family and the public and is calling for Gehlot to be hanged.

”The case should be heard at a fast-track court and the culprit should be hanged. The police are trying to mislead us. Nikki was living at a hostel, she was not in a live-in relationship,” Yadav claimed.

He claims that after Nikki went missing, her father approached Gehlot for information but was given no response.

Gehlot is on remand for five days as the Delhi Police inquiries the incident.

"Our multiple teams are working to identify the route taken that night. We are also scanning CCTV footage," DCP Crime Branch Satish Kumar told ANI yesterday.

Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Gehlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in Mitraon village of south-west Delhi. Her body was brought to the mortuary in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after being recovered from the refrigerator.

The crime came to light on February 14, four days after the murder, when Gehlot’s confession led to the recovery of the victim’s body from the refrigerator, police said. The victim's family performed her last rites on Wednesday at her native village in Jhajjar, Haryana.

According to the police, Gehlot told them that he was in a "double mind" and could not decide between whether he wanted to marry his

live-in partner" or the woman his parents had arranged for him.

Gehlot told police that he had left Yadav’s Uttam Nagar house around 15 days before the incident but after his engagement on February 9, he had visited it again and spent the night there with her, police said.

Sources tell ANI that Gehlot had killed Yadav in a parking lot near Nigambodh Ghat between 8:30 am and 9 am on February 10 after spending the previous night with her.

The accused also deleted all data including WhatsApp chats between them from the alleged victim's phone. Delhi Police Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage of Uttam Nagar-Nizamuddin-Kashmere Gate, ANI reports. The police have also questioned a few people living near Yadav's rented apartment.

The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to Delhi Police on the matter requesting them to take strict actions against the accused.

"This is a very serious matter and provide all possible details," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal told ANI.