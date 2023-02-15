Nikki Yadav murder case: Man allegedly kills partner, gets married to another woman: What we know so far

The accused, Sahil Gehlot allegedly killed his partner Nikki Yadav after the two had a spat regarding him marrying another woman.

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his 22-year-old live-in partner and kept her body in a fridge at his dhaba in Najafgarh before getting married to another woman the same day.

The couple started dating in 2018 and were living in Dwarka, police said. The Delhi police arrested Sahil Gehlot, a pharma graduate whose family runs the dhaba in Mitraon village. The deceased has been identified as Nikki Yadav.

How the man met the victim?

Sahil Gahlot revealed that he met Nikki Yadav in January 2018 when he was preparing for SSC exams at Career Point Coaching Centre in Uttam Nagar. The victim, Niki Yadav was preparing for medical entrance examination at Aakash Institute in the same area at the time.

The two used to travel to Uttam Nagar in the same bus and met before and after the classes.

In February 2018, they both took admission at the Galgotiya College in Greater Noida in different courses and started living together in a rented house. They also travelled to Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun, when they were together.

What happened next?

According to police, Gehlot said that he killed Yadav on February 9-10 as his family wanted him to get married and even fixed an alliance. He told stated that he did not inform Niki about his marriage and continued to live with her. But when she found out about the wedding, the two got into an argument.

On the day of the alleged murder, Nikki asked Gehlot to meet him at their house. Indian Express reported that the duo left the house around 11 pm and reached Kashmere Gate in a car. They argued for an hour before Gehlot allegedly strangled her using a data cable and then panicked and drove the car with her body in the area for sometime.

Around 4 am, Gehlot reached his dhaba and allegedly decided to hide the body inside a freezer, police said. He then went home and prepared for his wedding.

During questioning, Gehlot told the police that the dhaba was shut because of the wedding and the fridge wasn't working. He led the police to the body, which has been sent for post-mortem. The police have also seized his car, which was used at the time of the crime.

The arrest

The police was informed by a local, who knew the couple, about the missing woman. The woman’s family in Jhajjar, Haryana were unable to contact her.

The police visited Gehlot's family home in Mitraon, but nobody was there. His phone was switched off. After several raids, he was eventually arrested from Kair village.

A case of mruder has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.