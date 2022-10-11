    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Jammu and Kashmir: NIA searches underway in Al Huda Educational Trust terror funding case

    The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in parts of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case.
    "The searches took place at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri," ANI quoted sources as saying.
    The NIA had registered a suo-moto case regarding "the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami J&K", they said.
    Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned for five years in 2019 on grounds that it was "in close touch" with terror outfits, the report said.
    Sources said multiple teams of the NIA carried out these raids based on specific inputs. The raids were conducted in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
