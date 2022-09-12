India's apex anti-terror organisation is cracking down on gangsters

By CNBCTV18.com

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple search operations against many gangsters and their organisations at more than 50 locations across India.

The raids are related with a case on narco-terrorism by alleged gangsters, some of whom were also involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The search operation started at 6 am and is being carried out in Delhi and three states - Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana. According to NIA sources, 25 locations are in Punjab, and the remaining 25 are in other states.

Home Ministry meeting

Some time ago, an important meeting was held in the Union Home Ministry with the Home Secretary, Director General of NIA (DG, NIA), Delhi Police Commissioner and senior officers of the Intelligence Department (IB Officer) in attendance. The meeting was presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah himself. According to sources, Shah ordered concrete action against gangs operating in the country.

NIA's takeover

Earlier, Delhi Police Special Cell registered two separate FIRs under UAPA, in which many gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Bambiha gang were named. The NIA later took over the case, resulting in current raids.

According to the FIR registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, the law enforcement agency received many inputs about Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, Vikram Brar, Jaggu Bhagwan Puria, Anmol Bishnoi and others. The gangsters were running their network from different jails in Canada and Pakistan apart from Indian jails.

These gangs are carrying out target killing with arms support from abroad. Moreover, Lawrence Bishnoi is also close to the Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is in Pakistan.

At the same time, an FIR has also been registered under UAPA against the gangsters associated with the Bambiha gang, the opponent of the Bishnoi gang. The FIR names many gangsters, including Lucky Patial operating from Armenia, Kushal Chaudhary in Haryana jail, and Neeraj Bawania.

-With inputs from PTI