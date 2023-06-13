NIA releases CCTV videos of attack on Indian High Commission in UK, requests for identification of culprits

The NIA assured that the "the identity of the informant shall be kept secret".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released the CCTV footage of the attack by "anti-national elements" on the High Commission of India in London, which happened on March 19, 2023. Sharing the footage on their website, the probe agency requested the public "to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA in public interest".

It assured that the "the identity of the informant shall be kept secret". "Information may be provided on Whatsapp No +91 7290009373," the statement by the NIA added.

This was after several people, reportedly supporters of Amritpal Singh, wielding swords and sticks clashed with the police in Punjab’s Ajnala town. They were demanding the release of Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan Singh. Many protesters and police personnel were injured in the violence.

India’s foreign ministry later lodged protests with both the US and the UK, and asked for better protection of its overseas properties. Security at the residence of the UK’s top diplomat in New Delhi was briefly removed. The Delhi Police had also registered a case in connection with the protest.

On April 23, radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga district after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, a senior Punjab Police official had said. He was on the run since March 18.

Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.