NIA releases CCTV videos of attack on Indian High Commission in UK, requests for identification of culprits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released the CCTV footage of the attack by "anti-national elements" on the High Commission of India in London, which happened on March 19, 2023. Sharing the footage on their website, the probe agency requested the public "to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA in public interest".

It assured that the "the identity of the informant shall be kept secret". "Information may be provided on Whatsapp No +91 7290009373," the statement by the NIA added.