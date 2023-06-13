CNBC TV18
NIA releases CCTV videos of attack on Indian High Commission in UK, requests for identification of culprits

NIA releases CCTV videos of attack on Indian High Commission in UK, requests for identification of culprits

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 9:56:50 AM IST (Updated)

The NIA assured that the "the identity of the informant shall be kept secret".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released the CCTV footage of the attack by "anti-national elements" on the High Commission of India in London, which happened on March 19, 2023. Sharing the footage on their website, the probe agency requested the public "to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA in public interest".

It assured that the "the identity of the informant shall be kept secret". "Information may be provided on Whatsapp No +91 7290009373," the statement by the NIA added.
The protesters staged a violent protest on March 19 over the hunt in India for Amritpal Singh who leads "Waris Punjab De," a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu. He is linked to a massive protest on February 23 against the arrest of his key aide and kidnapping accused, Lovepreet Singh.
X