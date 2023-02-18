NIA raids 7 locations in Rajasthan in Popular Front India case

The NIA raided three places in Kota, and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, and Jaipur with both residential and commercial premises of suspects being searched. Digital devices, airguns, sharp weapons, and incriminating documents were seized during the searches, as per the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the activities of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), news agency ANI reported.

In the operation, the NIA conducted raids at Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, and Jaipur. During the search, both the residential and commercial premises of the suspects were raided.

Digital devices, airguns, sharp weapons, and incriminating documents were seized during the searches, as per the NIA.

The federal agency had taken up the case on September 19, after the outfit was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per the ANI report, the case is based on claims that Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif from Kota, of the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with office bearers, members, and cadres were indulging in unlawful activities.

The PFI and its eight affiliate organisations were banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on September 28, 2022. This came after a nationwide crackdown by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) led to arrests and recovery of purported incriminating documents from offices and residences of the outfit’s office bearers.

The outfit was accused of fuelling radicalisation and involvement in terror funding by the Centre.

As per the official notification from the MHA, the PFI was involved in several criminal and terror cases and received funds and ideological support from outside. It added that the organisation has become a major threat to the internal security of the country.

The notification added that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts as found in investigations in various cases, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Violent acts such as chopping off a hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places, and destruction of public property were carried out by PFI cadres, investigations revealed.