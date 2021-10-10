NIA raids 18 locations across J&K to bust team behind ISIS-led secret 'jihadi' magazine

The National Investigation Agency is conducting 18 raids across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to bust the ISIS-led team behind an online magazine named Voice of Hind.

ISIS had been releasing an online monthly India-centric magazine named ‘the Voice of Hind’ (VOH) since February 2020. This magazine emerged as a fountain head of large scale radicalisation of Muslim youth towards Jihad.

VOH was disseminated through an intricate network of pseudonymous online entities and channels masking their real identity by misuse of VPN. After investigations Indian mobile numbers were traced to be associated with such accounts.

In the first phase, searches were conducted at 11 locations in J&K and three top ISIS operatives were arrested from Achabal, Anantnag. Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmed Bhat, Rameez Lone are already with NIA in custody.

Sources said Umar Nisar was the self-styled Amir of ISHP in India. He was a very important link between the ISIS operatives in India and Afghan-Pak based ISIS handlers. Since 2017, he was in regular contact with and was taking directions from Aijaz Ahangar, the Wali of ISJK/HP and an old prodigy of Pakistan ISI, originally hailing from Srinagar.

It was also figured during the investigation that certain other associates of the arrested are based in Kashmir and are involved in on-ground and media activities of ISIS. Ahangar had moved to Pakistan in mid-1990s and after romancing with different terrorist organisations such as TuM, AQ, 313 Brigade, he finally joined ISIS. He along with his son-in-law Amir Sultan were the most notorious recruiters for ISIS and handled all India based operations.

On the directions of Aizaz Ahangar, Umar Nisar motivated terrorists belonging to different factions to join ISIS/ISJK. Umar Nisar organised a Bayah (Oath of allegiance) to ISIS in September 2017 in the jungles of Pulwama. Active militants like Burhan Musaib, Esa Fazli, Mugess Mir, among others participated. On the ground, he was involved in recruitment, generating funds, providing logistical support to active ISJK militants, arranging of weapons etc. In the online space, he was operating multiple IDs through which he was involved in content creation and dissemination of VOH. He was also in touch with his counterparts in Bangladesh and Maldives.