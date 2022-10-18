NIA probes gangsters-terror groups nexus, conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

By Shankar Anand

Mini Sources in the NIA said there's a connection between many gangster groups in states such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, who are allegedly involved in extortion and other criminal cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on Tuesday. The searches were held in connection with a case involving the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/traffickers based in India and abroad.

Previous raids

The NIA had conducted similar searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and NCR region on September 12. Gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Bhupendra Singh were later arrested.

The NIA then searched the premises of Goldy Brar (Canada), Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia), Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates.

What was found during raids

During the investigation, it was found that many terrorists and terrorist organisations abroad use the operatives of these gangsters to carry out target killings. "These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large," the NIA had said earlier.

"Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were now operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia," said the NIA when it first time carried out a mega raid against such gangs.

"The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people," the NIA added.

The probes by the NIA in cases such as the killing of Shaurya Chakra Awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh in Punjab revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside Jails of different States and were being executed by organized network of operatives based in abroad.

Books based on secret and special operations of Israel's intelligence agency were recovered from Neeraj Bawana's possession during the previous raid. It is alleged that gangsters were trying to understand the working pattern of investigating agencies.

The agency also seized six pistols, one revolver, one shotgun along with ammunition. Besides, drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters were also recovered.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special cell had filed an FIR against several gangsters including Neeraj Bawana. The NIA had later taken over this case.

(With inputs from agencies and Shankar Anand)