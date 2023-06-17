NIA likely to take over probe into attacks on Indian High Commission in Canada, US

NIA sources said the agency received an input a conspiracy was hatched to provoke many separatists and extremists living in Canada and San Francisco.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the attacks by Khalistani elements on the Indian High Commission in Canada and the US, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. The agency is likely to register a case in connection with the matter soon and initiate an investgation.

Sources revealed that FIRs were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Delhi Police Special Cell regarding the March 2023 attack in Canada and San Francisco (US).

"The case has now been transferred to the NIA," they added.

NIA sources that in the last few days, the investigating agency received some inputs that in the attacks by Khalistani terrorists in Canada and USA, a conspiracy was hatched to provoke many separatists and extremists living in Canada and San Francisco.

"After inciting them, protests, sabotage and attacks were carried out outside the Indian Embassy as part of a well-planned conspiracy," sources said.

Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US recently threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest.

While rallying outside the mission, a protestor reported made a direct threat to the Ambassador, saying that the "hypocrisy" will come to an end and that the Ambassador could face a similar fate to what former president of India Zail Singh faced back in 1994.

In its response, the US said, "Violence or the threat of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel in the United States is a grave concern and will not be tolerated."

Now, keeping in view the seriousness of these cases, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may soon hand over the investigation of these two cases to the NIA.

Sources revealed that in the next two days, a green signal is likely to be given by the Union Home Ministry for investigation in this matter, after which the investigation will formally be commenced by the NIA.