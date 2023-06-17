CNBC TV18
NIA likely to take over probe into attacks on Indian High Commission in Canada, US

By Shankar Anand  Jun 17, 2023 2:36:49 PM IST (Updated)

NIA sources said the agency received an input a conspiracy was hatched to provoke many separatists and extremists living in Canada and San Francisco.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the attacks by Khalistani elements on the Indian High Commission in Canada and the US, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. The agency is likely to register a case in connection with the matter soon and initiate an investgation.

Sources revealed that FIRs were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Delhi Police Special Cell regarding the March 2023 attack in Canada and San Francisco (US).
"The case has now been transferred to the NIA," they added.
